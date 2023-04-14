The bespoke Puma kits were modelled by Jeff King and Ryan Colclough outside the town’s famous church, which features on the shirts, on Thursday.

The event, a first of its kind for the club, was well attended and proved popular as supporters got the chance to meet some of the players and have pictures with them and get autographs.

As well as King and Colclough, who spent a good hour having photos with fans, captain Jamie Grimes, Tyrone Williams, Liam Mandeville, Andy Dallas, Paul McCallum, Akwasi Asante and Joe Quigley were also there mingling with fans.

People are set to be able to pre-book the kits, the first to be bespoke since the 2009/10 season, from today (Friday) online and in the Club Superstore.

Jeff King and Ryan Colclough wearing the new Spireites kits for the 2023/2024 season. Picture: Tina Jenner.

