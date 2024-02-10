Chesterfield 'unplayable' at times in draw against Ebbsfleet United - reaction
Danny Searle was a proud man at full-time after seeing his side become just the second team to stop the Spireites winning at home this season.
Ebbsfleet led 1-0 inside the first minute, fell 2-1 behind before the break, but then equalised immediately after half-time.
Searle said: “We could not have got off to a better start. We knew we could cause them problems, we have got great forward players.
"We knew that we would have to ride a storm. The disappointing thing for me in the first-half is that we caused quite a lot of the pressure ourselves. We were loose with our passes and rushed with our clearances.
"There was a 25-minute spell in the first-half where, let’s be honest, it looked like Chesterfield could go and score at will. Let’s not pretend that we were brilliant all day because we weren’t. There were phases where Chesterfield were unplayable at times. But we stayed in the game.
"We changed the shape and we made two changes at half-time because we knew we needed to react to what they had done.
"I thought we were excellent in the second-half. For all their pressure and possession I thought we had the better chances in the second-half. Their keeper has pulled off three or four fantastic saves in the second-half.”
He added: “I am not being greedy, I would have taken a point away at a team who are definitely going to be champions. What a side they are. Full credit to Paul Cook and his staff, I think they are an excellent side. They are the best team in the league by far.”