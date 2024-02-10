Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danny Searle was a proud man at full-time after seeing his side become just the second team to stop the Spireites winning at home this season.

Ebbsfleet led 1-0 inside the first minute, fell 2-1 behind before the break, but then equalised immediately after half-time.

Searle said: “We could not have got off to a better start. We knew we could cause them problems, we have got great forward players.

"We knew that we would have to ride a storm. The disappointing thing for me in the first-half is that we caused quite a lot of the pressure ourselves. We were loose with our passes and rushed with our clearances.

"There was a 25-minute spell in the first-half where, let’s be honest, it looked like Chesterfield could go and score at will. Let’s not pretend that we were brilliant all day because we weren’t. There were phases where Chesterfield were unplayable at times. But we stayed in the game.

"We changed the shape and we made two changes at half-time because we knew we needed to react to what they had done.

"I thought we were excellent in the second-half. For all their pressure and possession I thought we had the better chances in the second-half. Their keeper has pulled off three or four fantastic saves in the second-half.”