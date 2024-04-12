Chesterfield unhappy at National League fixture decision - fans left furious

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites, who visit Wealdstone on Saturday, were due to travel to Gateshead on Tuesday but the match will now take place on Monday night, meaning they have two games in three days.

The decision was made after a number of postponements has meant that some teams, including Gateshead, are playing catch-up before the season ends on April 20.

In a statement the National League said: "We can confirm Gateshead’s home fixture with Chesterfield has been rearranged for Monday, April 15.

Chesterfield now face Gateshead on Monday night. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“Due to current issues with fixture congestion – caused by a number of postponements over the past 10 days – it has been necessary to move the fixture forward 24 hours from Tuesday, 16 April to Monday, 15 April.

“The decision to move the fixture has been made in order to protect the integrity of the competition.

“Kick-off at the Gateshead International Stadium remains at 7.45pm – the game will be streamed live on National League TV.”

In reaponse, the Spireites said: “The decision was not supported by the club and a response will be issued on Friday.”

Some Town fans had already made travel and hotel plans for Tuesday night and now could be left out of pocket.

@tricks9 said: “Hope National League are paying for all our fans’ hotels, trains and coaches to be rearranged. This absolutely stinks.”

@THillJourno posted: “Thanks for the one minute notice, National League! Luckily it doesn’t affect me as I’m right round the corner but considering it’s a long trip, who’s made this farcical decision when fans have bought travel?”

@1866Pedro said: “Ridiculous. Booked leave for Tuesday. No consideration for the fans.”

@Spireite7547 posted: “Oh no, I'm working till 16.00 in East Manchester. A real struggle to make 19.45 now. I'd taken Tuesday pm off and was staying over. Can't believe this. Are we accepting it or can we refuse?”

@hwgysuj3bejskao added: “Want to address refunds for fans who now can't get.”