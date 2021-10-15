James Rowe.

The Spireites will be the clear favourites against the National League North opponents in the fourth qualifying tie at the Tameside Stadium.

"The pressure is on us because we are expected to win but, as we have shown in the last week, we are not fazed by large attendances, being the underdog or being the favourite to win games,” Rowe said.

"I have been involved in many of these ties before and I know they are going to come for us and we have got to be ready.

"They (Curzon) have performed really well this year, they are probably performing above their weight in terms of their position.

"They lost their last game but before that they had not lost for quite some time.

"The pitch looks lovely so that should suit us.”

Rowe is expected to ring the changes but he is confident whoever puts the shirt on they will do the club proud.

“I don’t like to say players are fringe players because they are not, players who will start tomorrow have started many games in the season,” he added.

“I do not view it as a weakened team or anything like that, everyone is equal in my changing room.

"Of course we want a cup run and we will be giving it our utmost to win the game.