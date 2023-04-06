That is according to Spireites assistant manager Danny Webb, who was speaking to the media ahead of this weekend’s double-header against York City on Friday and Dagenham and Redbridge on Monday.

Only goal difference separates third-placed Woking and Town in fourth with six games remaining and Webb says they understand how important this weekend will be.

“It is a big weekend, we are getting to crunch time,” he said.

Chesterfield are currently fourth in the National League.

“Three points now are technically no different to the start of the season but psychologically I think it plays a big part if we were to get six points over the next few days against two real tough teams.

“Some would say that neither (York or Dagenham) have got much to play for but I beg to differ at this level when lads are playing for new contracts.

“There will be an eye on other results after both games. In an ideal world we get six points and our nearest rivals get zero but that is probably unlikely with the opposition getting zero. But I think we have got every chance of getting six if we are at it even though York and Dagenham will beg to differ.”

York have almost secured their National League status for another season and Dagenham are in mid-table so the DT asked Webb whether they would rather be playing teams who don’t have much at stake or those who are under pressure.

He replied: “The common thought has always been that you would rather them not have something to play for but it is all about hindsight. I think it works both ways. I have been in both dressing rooms when there is not much to play for and your message is to enjoy it and then in the opposite dressing room it is ‘you can’t afford to lose.’

“We have got pressure on our shoulders, massively, to finish third. There will be 7,000-8,000 there tomorrow, all wanting and expecting us to win and York won’t have that pressure.”

