Chesterfield need to back-up their fantastic win against Doncaster Rovers and string some victories together if they are to make the play-offs, says boss Paul Cook.

The Spireites thrashed Rovers 5-2, a success which leaves them 10th in the table and six points off the top seven with a game in hand.

He told the DT: "We know, for us to make ground on the teams above us, we have got to win games. Every team, apart from Walsall, have had inconsistencies, Walsall have been by far the standout team, they have won regularly. For the rest of us, it has been littered with moments. For us now, we are probably two or three wins off from where we need to be.”

On Saturday the Blues travel to league leaders Walsall, who are seven points clear at the top but are without a win in five.

Cook said “What can you say about Walsall, I know people are questioning a little bit, I know they are in a little blip, five games without a win, it is good job isn’t it! It is a good job for the rest of us, for the rest of the chasing teams, that Mat’s boys are having a little blip that’s for sure! Because if not they would have sailed into the sunset. They have had an outstanding season.”

The Sadlers suffered a blow when their top scorer and the league’s leading marksman, Nathan Lowe, was recalled from his loan by parent club Stoke City. Cook sympathises with Walsall, having been in the same position with Dilan Markanday.

He explained: "You can’t lose good players and it not affect your team. From there they have recruited again, they are having a refix, starting again, and they will be fine. They will be a really difficult opponent. I am sure they will be fine."

Around 1,600 Spireites fans are expected to make the journey and Cook appreciates the noise they have been making.

He added: "It is a game we are looking forward to. We will have great support. Our supporters have been brilliant home and away. Our players are conscious of how much it means to the town of Chesterfield that we do well. We travel there on the back of a really good win and performance.”