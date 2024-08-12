Chesterfield turn attention to other goalkeeper targets after trialist rejects offer
The Spireites only have one senior stopper on the books in Ryan Boot, who has been backed-up by young Aussie academy keeper Ashton Rinaldo.
Former Sheffield United and Rotherham United man Jamal Blackman, who has been on trial, rejected a contract offer and has now moved on.
Town did not have a stopper on the bench against Swindon Town and that could continue until another one arrives.
“We will be looking to bring in another goalkeeper, yeah,” Danny Webb said.
"There are a couple of targets we are looking at or aware of and time will tell if those things materialise.
"We have got a young lad who has just signed forms from the academy (Rinaldo) so it is unfair to consider him to be a number two.
"Ryan Boot has been excellent so far but if we feel we are going to go a whole season with one professional goalkeeper we would be very foolish.
"I won’t name names but there are certainly a few goalkeepers who we have got our eye on and will be looking to bring in as competition for Boot at some point.”
The DT reported last week that the possibility of bringing back Harry Tyrer remains on hold until Everton number one Jordan Pickford is fully match-fit after playing for England at Euro 2024. There are a number of clubs interested in Tyrer, we believe.
On Tyrer, Webb added: "There was contact over the summer, I think he has been used at Everton. As far as I am aware, he is part of their plans at the moment. But, keeping my cards close to my chest, there will be a few names and whether Harry is part of them or not, I will not disclose.”
