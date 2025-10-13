The draw for the FA Cup first round has been made.

Chesterfield will travel to League One high-flyers Stevenage in the FA Cup first round.

Stevenage are currently top of the third tier and they are highest-ranked team in the competition at this stage. They are managed by former Rotherham United striker Alex Revell and they have won eight, drawn one and lost of their first 10 games.

First round ties will be played around the weekend of November 1.

Winners of first round matches receive £45,000 in prize money, while losers get £15,000.

The Spireites reached the second round of the competition last season, losing 2-0 at Exeter City.

FULL DRAW

1. Weston-super-Mare v Aldershot Town

2. Salford City v Lincoln City

3. Luton Town v Worthing/Forest Green Rovers

4. Gainsborough Trinity/Hartlepool United v Accrington Stanley

5. Colchester United v MK Dons

6. Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County

7. Wigan Athletic v Hemel Hempstead Town

8. Newport County v Gillingham

9. Cheltenham Town v Bradford City

10. Barnsley v York City

11. Reading v Carlisle United

12. Bromley v Bristol Rovers

13. Peterborough United v Cardiff City

14. Oldham Athletic v Northampton Town

15. Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster Rovers

16. Tamworth v Leyton Orient

17. Stevenage v Chesterfield

18. Boreham Wood v Crawley Town

19. Farnham Town/Sutton United v AFC Telford United

20. Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town

21. Chelmsford City v Braintree Town

22. Spennymoor Town v Barrow

23. Wycombe v Plymouth

24. Halifax v Exeter City

25. Slough Town v Altrincham/Harborough Town

26. Wealdstone v Southend United

27. Rotherham United v Swindon Town

28. Grimsby Town v Ebbsfleet United

29. Buxton v Chatham Town

30. Burton v Banbury United

31. Woking/Brackley v Notts County

32. Blackpool v Scunthorpe United

33. Cambridge United v Morecambe/Chester

34. AFC Wimbledon v Gateshead

35. Mansfield Town v Harrogate Town

36. Macclesfield v AFC Totton/Truro City

37. South Shields v Shrewsbury Town

38. Fleetwood Town v Barnet

39. Port Vale v Maldon & Tiptree

40. Eastleigh v Walsall