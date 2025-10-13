Chesterfield travel to League One high-flyers in FA Cup first round - view full draw
Chesterfield will travel to League One high-flyers Stevenage in the FA Cup first round.
Stevenage are currently top of the third tier and they are highest-ranked team in the competition at this stage. They are managed by former Rotherham United striker Alex Revell and they have won eight, drawn one and lost of their first 10 games.
First round ties will be played around the weekend of November 1.
Winners of first round matches receive £45,000 in prize money, while losers get £15,000.
The Spireites reached the second round of the competition last season, losing 2-0 at Exeter City.
FULL DRAW
- 1. Weston-super-Mare v Aldershot Town
- 2. Salford City v Lincoln City
- 3. Luton Town v Worthing/Forest Green Rovers
- 4. Gainsborough Trinity/Hartlepool United v Accrington Stanley
- 5. Colchester United v MK Dons
- 6. Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County
- 7. Wigan Athletic v Hemel Hempstead Town
- 8. Newport County v Gillingham
- 9. Cheltenham Town v Bradford City
- 10. Barnsley v York City
- 11. Reading v Carlisle United
- 12. Bromley v Bristol Rovers
- 13. Peterborough United v Cardiff City
- 14. Oldham Athletic v Northampton Town
- 15. Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster Rovers
- 16. Tamworth v Leyton Orient
- 17. Stevenage v Chesterfield
- 18. Boreham Wood v Crawley Town
- 19. Farnham Town/Sutton United v AFC Telford United
- 20. Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town
- 21. Chelmsford City v Braintree Town
- 22. Spennymoor Town v Barrow
- 23. Wycombe v Plymouth
- 24. Halifax v Exeter City
- 25. Slough Town v Altrincham/Harborough Town
- 26. Wealdstone v Southend United
- 27. Rotherham United v Swindon Town
- 28. Grimsby Town v Ebbsfleet United
- 29. Buxton v Chatham Town
- 30. Burton v Banbury United
- 31. Woking/Brackley v Notts County
- 32. Blackpool v Scunthorpe United
- 33. Cambridge United v Morecambe/Chester
- 34. AFC Wimbledon v Gateshead
- 35. Mansfield Town v Harrogate Town
- 36. Macclesfield v AFC Totton/Truro City
- 37. South Shields v Shrewsbury Town
- 38. Fleetwood Town v Barnet
- 39. Port Vale v Maldon & Tiptree
- 40. Eastleigh v Walsall