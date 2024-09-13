Chesterfield transfers latest with free agent market still an option for clubs

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook is happy with his squad but did not rule out making any more additions.

The Spireites added experienced midfielder John Fleck, 33, to their ranks this week. He was available on a free transfer after leaving Blackburn Rovers earlier in the summer.

Clubs can only sign free agents until January and Fleck was one who was unattached. The Blues still have two more spaces free in their squad which could be used for free agents or players who are already on their books, such as Ash Palmer, Ryheem Sheckleford or Branden Horton. Bailey Hobson is set to go out on loan.

Joe Quigley’s departure to Forest Green Rovers has left Town a little light in numbers up front, but Paddy Madden is nearing a return from injury, and fellow attacker Ryan Colclough is edging closer too.

When asked about the possibility of more signings, Cook laughed: “I can’t tell Ash and Phil (Kirk) I’m still looking, especially Ash, Phil’s alright, Ash is the one!”

He continued: "We are happy. At good clubs, you are always looking. If something came around that I felt would benefit our football club, whether that be a young kid or whatever, I would certainly have a chat with those guys.

"At the minute, I feel we have got a really good squad. We have got fantastic numbers. We are going to go into this winter and feel ready to go.”

Chesterfield return to league action this Saturday away at Port Vale (3pm).