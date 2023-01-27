The Spireites have been linked with the Bees’ Nicke Kabambe and young Rangers striker Josh McPake this week but Webb says there is nothing imminent.

“Before tomorrow a hundred per cent no,” Webb said on any possible incomings. “Definitely no incomings before tomorrow.”

And when asked if they are looking to bring anyone in, he continued: “I think every team is.

Danny Rowe.

“Are we happy with the squad? Yes, definitely. The players are doing their part.

“Do you always look to see if there is anything out there? Of course. We have got a recruitment department that is always looking and watching games to see if we can strengthen, not replace, just strengthen.

“Notts County have signed the lad Jodi Jones this week and we signed Ryan Colclough the other week so we are all trying to strengthen with players that will make us better, not necessarily better than what you have got, but they might be different to what we have got.

“At the moment there are no immediate ones but things can change in football very quickly so never say never but for the here and now we are good as we are.”

Town are being linked with strikers the most but they have welcomed back Danny Rowe to training this week so he is another option.

“I think they (strikers) are always the ones that get linked,” Webb explained.

“One thing I will say is that Danny Rowe joined in full training yesterday for the first time since he came back from Fylde. He has been a bit ill. He showed glimpses of the Danny Rowe that we saw when we first signed him. He won’t be involved down at Barnet but hopefully he can get fitter and give the gaffer some food for thought going forward. We have got him, Quigs, Kabs and Akwasi so we have got some good centre forwards at the club.

“You are always going to get linked to forward players because a lot of the time they are the ones that are going to get you over the line, they are the ones that get you promotion or that play-off place, so I am not surprised that we get linked with centre forwards. But we are not struggling for goals so we are certainly not trying to fill a void. If we bring anyone in it is to potentially make us a bit stronger but it is not to fill a gap.”

Rowe is not expected to be available for selection just yet but his return to training is a boost for the Blues.