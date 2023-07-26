The Spireites missed out on signing Andy Dallas but still have three other strikers in Will Grigg, Joe Quigley and Harley Curtis, as well as the unavailable Akwasi Asante and Danny Rowe.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield last night, assistant manager Danny Webb gave some insight into the current situation.

“As you know, we play 4-2-3-1 so if you have three, four or five strikers, you have got to keep them all happy which is sometimes difficult with footballers. With Griggy, Quiggs and young Harley Curtis coming through we have got our three. If we can get another one then I don’t think the gaffer would be against that but it has got to be the right fit.”

Spireites assistant manager Danny Webb. Picture: Tina Jenner.

With Paul Cook, Gary Roberts, Kieron Dyer, Webb and the recruitment team, Town have an extensive range of contacts and that has enabled them to bring in the calibre of player that they have.

A decision on goalkeeper Ryan Boot is set to be made before this weekend, while fellow trialist Callum Ainley is likely to get another chance to impress on Saturday against Bristol Rovers.

Chesterfield start their season at home to Dorking Wanderers on August 5.

On transfers, Webb continued: “You would be lying if you said you were never keeping an eye out for anything.

“You have always got your ear to the ground about what could be available, what definitely isn’t available, what’s within the budget etc, so there is a lot to it.

“You would always want to bring in a few more players just before the start of the season, in an ideal world.

“We are lucky because we have been able to sign some big-name players and I think a lot of clubs in our league will be jealous of our squad list on paper.

