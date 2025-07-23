Chesterfield could ‘potentially’ still make more new signings between now and the end of the transfer window.

The Spireites host Sheffield United in their final pre-season friendly this Saturday before getting their League Two season underway a week later at home to Barrow on August 2.

Town have brought in eight new additions so far this summer and they are not ruling out more incomings before the transfer window shuts at the end of next month.

On the possibility of incomings, assistant manager Danny Webb said: "Potentially. The gaffer controls that with the board so we shall see. We have got some good players but you can always look to maybe bring a couple in. We are hoping that that does not become a necessity due to injuries.”

And on outgoings, he added: "I think realistically that happens. If you don’t move anyone out you end up with a squad of 40-50 players. We are certainly not going to do that. The gaffer has said this season he would like to work with a smaller squad but with a better quality overall. Quality over quantity. Not that that was the case last season but we did have a lot of players.”

This Saturday will be the last chance to stake a claim for a starting spot against Barrow and Webb insists that there are still places up for grabs. One of those could be at right-back after Devan Tanton injured his ankle against Alfreton last weekend, making him a doubt for the start of the season.

He continued: “We are hoping there are no more hiccups in terms of injuries between now and Barrow but, as we saw last year, things can happen when you least expect them. There are shirts up for grabs. People shouldn’t read too much into the team (selections) at the minute. Obviously against Sheffield United you might get a bit more of a picture maybe.”

The visit of the Blades will also be a final opportunity to get some match minutes into the legs before the proper competitive action starts, with Webb believing they are in good shape.

He told the DT: “You don’t always find all your gears until late August or September sometimes. It takes a while to get your body up to scratch and to hit the ground running for the first game of the season sometimes can be difficult. But the boys are in a good place.”