Chesterfield won’t rule out making some new additions but, at the same time, they are not desperate to bring anyone in.

The Spireites are flying at the top of the National League, playing some of the best football the fifth-tier has ever seen, and have only dropped 13 points all season.

Understandably, unless they are hit by mass injuries and suspensions, or a big drop in form, then they are happy with what they have got.

On the possibility of incomings, coach Danny Webb told the DT: “We’d hope not to because that would mean that everyone is fit and free from suspension.

Armando Dobra in action against Watford. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

"Obviously it (Wednesday night) is Grimesy’s last (suspended) game. We have got the option of both Bailey Hobson and Bailey Clements coming back with the recall.

"The gaffer has said this morning that he would love these players to be the ones that get carried around the town at the end of the season. We certainly wouldn’t rule out bringing anyone in but hopefully we won’t have to.

"If we started playing really bad you might have to make a few changes. We can’t just presume that because we are having a good season and playing well most weeks that that continues because life doesn’t work like that. I would say the main two reasons for doing it are suspensions and injuries and then the third one being a lack of form. But they are a cracking set of players and so far their performances have merited every result they have got.”

On the flip side, Town hope that they don’t lose any of the players in the January transfer window.

Webb said: "If you have rumours about your players and people watching then you are laughing really because it means you are doing the right things.

"If and when teams were to approach us about certain players then you would like to think that players would like to be a part of something hopefully going in the right direction

"I can’t speak for players but, at the moment, as far as I am aware, everyone is off the same page, no one is going anywhere.”