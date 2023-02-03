The 25-year-old joined League One Peterborough United on Tuesday.

“I think you would be lying if you said you weren’t,” assistant manager Danny Webb said when asked if they were looking to bring in a striker. “In terms of looking, you are probably looking a little bit harder now.

“While Kabs is in the building you have got him and Quigley who are two very good centre-forwards.

Kabongo Tshimanga left Chesterfield for Peterborough United this week.

“Kabs has gone, which leaves Quigs and Akwasi, Michael (Gyasi) out on loan so you probably need one to come in the building at some point.

“Who we are looking at it will obviously stay in-house at the moment.

“But I am not going to lie and say we are now not looking to bring someone in potentially. It is just who that person is.”

The Spireites face seventh-placed Boreham Wood on Saturday and it is unlikely that anyone will have signed before then.

Webb explained: “I would not have thought so. I think we are going to have to go with what we have got tomorrow.