Chesterfield transfers latest as Paul Cook talks incomings and outgoings

Paul Cook would still like to add to his squad but his main focus is moving players out, he has explained.

The Spireites have brought in four new signings this month in Janoi Donacien, Bim Pepple, Jack Sparkes and Kyle McFadzean, while Dilan Markanday and James Berry have departed.

At times this season the Blues have not had enough players to choose from because of injuries, which were well into the double-figures over Christmas, but with the four new incomings and with others returning from the treatment room, the squad is looking a bit bloated and top heavy in some positions.

Speaking on Friday morning ahead of this weekend’s match against Port Vale, Cook said: “I feel we might still bring one or two in but, within that, we have got a lot of numbers in the squad and we have got to move lads on. Some of the lads moving on will be lads who have done well for us over a period of time.

“We have got to have outgoings, that will be one of the saddest parts. The ‘in’ door is the ‘in’ door, but there is an ‘out’ door at a football club. As we speak now, we have too many players. Unfortunately now for some of the players, I have got to do my best to move them on, to move them out, whether that be on loan or permanent. It is something we have got to do. There will be outgoings in this window without a shadow of a doubt.”

The transfer window closes on February 3 and then clubs have to submit their official squad lists to the EFL which will see them through to the end of the season.