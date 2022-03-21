National League clubs have until this Thursday (March 24) to register players for the remainder of this season.

Once the deadline has passed, clubs will have to go with the squads they have got for the rest of the campaign.

Cook has spoken previously about potentially bringing one or two in but nothing has materialised in recent weeks.

Chesterfield assistant manager Danny Webb.

When asked if there is anything in the pipeline, Spireites assistant manager Danny Webb told the DT on Monday: “Not that I know of at the moment.

"Yes, our squad has been decimated through injury but the lads that have been playing have been giving their all for the shirt and I don’t think he (Cook) wants to rock the boat with that.

"I’m not saying that no one will come in but, as it stands, I think he is looking at those injured players and when we can get them back to make us even stronger.”

There is still a ‘very slim’ chance that top goalscorer Kabongo Tshimanga could play again this season, while Jak McCourt, Luke Croll, Manny Oyeleke and Tom Denton are all making good progress.

He added: "We have discussions in the manager’s office about players, targets and the contacts we all have but it all comes down to the manager’s decision if he thinks that person will make us stronger and better.