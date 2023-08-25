Chesterfield transfer latest as Premier League and EFL deadline edges closer

Right-back Ryheem Sheckleford has been ruled out for about a month with a hamstring injury, while left-back Bailey Clements is still a couple of weeks away from returning from a pulled thigh.

Jeff King is likely to replace Sheckleford, and Branden Horton has done a steady job on the opposite flank, but those are two areas the Spireites may need to look at if they suffer any more setbacks.

There is no transfer window for National League clubs but Premier League and EFL teams have until 11pm on Friday, September 1 to make additions.

Branden Horton. Picture: Tina Jenner.

On transfers coach Danny Webb said: “If you look at us going forward, especially attacking, we have got so much choice really. We were just downstairs talking about the team for tomorrow and it isn’t so cut and dry as it maybe once was, it really is a discussion between us as staff.

"As it stands, I would say we are all right, especially bringing in Michael Jacobs and James Berry, and Jez leaving. Certainly for the near future, we are in a good position.

"But then we have had two injuries to full-backs and if you get another then you are looking for a full-back because you have got no one to back them two up now. That is how quick things change.

"But for the here and now we are in a really good place.”

Chesterfield play Altrincham away on Saturday before hosting Hartlepool United on Monday.

The Spireites are currently third in the table and are unbeaten.