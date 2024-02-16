Chesterfield train on astroturf in preparation for Bromley's 3G surface

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites have not found the surface at Hayes Lane to their liking in the last two seasons so they will be hoping to change that this weekend.

They have trained on a similar pitch this week to try to get a feel for it.

Coach Danny Webb said: “The pitch is a massive factor. We trained on astroturf yesterday and it feels different. That is not getting the excuses ready, that is just a fact that it is different to grass. Anyone with an astroturf I think it is an advantage, but let’s not take away what a good job the manager has done there with a good set of players.”

Bromley's Hayes Lane stadium.. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

He continued: "You can’t overthink it. The last two times we have gone there we have got walloped and rightly so and that wasn’t because of the pitch, we lost because they were the better team both times."

Armando Dobra and Tom Naylor have both openly said that astroturf does not suit their bodies so could the surface come into the thinking with regards to team selection?