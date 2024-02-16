Chesterfield train on astroturf in preparation for Bromley's 3G surface
The Spireites have not found the surface at Hayes Lane to their liking in the last two seasons so they will be hoping to change that this weekend.
They have trained on a similar pitch this week to try to get a feel for it.
Coach Danny Webb said: “The pitch is a massive factor. We trained on astroturf yesterday and it feels different. That is not getting the excuses ready, that is just a fact that it is different to grass. Anyone with an astroturf I think it is an advantage, but let’s not take away what a good job the manager has done there with a good set of players.”
He continued: "You can’t overthink it. The last two times we have gone there we have got walloped and rightly so and that wasn’t because of the pitch, we lost because they were the better team both times."
Armando Dobra and Tom Naylor have both openly said that astroturf does not suit their bodies so could the surface come into the thinking with regards to team selection?
Webb said: "Maybe. Those are the things we are going to go through today. I won’t give too much away today. That certainly has been the case with a couple of the lads earlier in the season. But I think the lads are a fitter than they were at the start of the season and have a different level of robustness amongst them. Maybe that won’t be the case this time but we will wait and see.”