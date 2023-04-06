Chesterfield top goalscorer remains a doubt for York City clash - latest injury news
Armando Dobra remains a doubt for Chesterfield’s home match against York City on Friday but has not been ruled out completely.
The 21-year-old, who is the Spireites’ top scorer with 11 goals in all competitions, suffered a slight hamstring strain against Halifax two weeks ago and missed the draw at Maidenhead United last weekend.
“Probably Dobs is still a doubt, he is going to try it today (in training),” assistant manager Danny Webb said.
“It is important we don’t push him too early for the sake of it.
“I think tomorrow maybe will be a game or two too early. He won’t be starting tomorrow, whether he is involved is another matter.
“The manager had him at Ipswich and knows how keen he is to play. He wants to be successful as an individual and with the team. Without him we have done really well, with him we have done really well.
“He is more keen than anyone to get back and be involved but, at the same time, we are going to be in the play-offs, where we finish, hopefully higher rather than lower, and he will be a massive part of that.”
Other than Dobra, Town have a fully fit squad to choose from including striker Akwasi Asante, who has been out for more than two months with a groin problem.
On Asante, Webb added: “He is definitely available for selection, whether to start or to be on the bench or to not be involved at all, because we have such a strong squad at the moment. He is raring to go and we have missed him.”