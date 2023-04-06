The 21-year-old, who is the Spireites’ top scorer with 11 goals in all competitions, suffered a slight hamstring strain against Halifax two weeks ago and missed the draw at Maidenhead United last weekend.

“Probably Dobs is still a doubt, he is going to try it today (in training),” assistant manager Danny Webb said.

“It is important we don’t push him too early for the sake of it.

Armando Dobra.

“I think tomorrow maybe will be a game or two too early. He won’t be starting tomorrow, whether he is involved is another matter.

“The manager had him at Ipswich and knows how keen he is to play. He wants to be successful as an individual and with the team. Without him we have done really well, with him we have done really well.

“He is more keen than anyone to get back and be involved but, at the same time, we are going to be in the play-offs, where we finish, hopefully higher rather than lower, and he will be a massive part of that.”

Other than Dobra, Town have a fully fit squad to choose from including striker Akwasi Asante, who has been out for more than two months with a groin problem.