Chesterfield to travel to National League North club in pre-season friendly

Chesterfield and the Reds will go head-to-head at the Impact Arena on Saturday, July 8 at 3pm.

National League North Alfreton finished in the play-offs last season but missed out on promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues signed young midfielder Bailey Hobson, 20, from Alfreton just a couple of weeks ago so he will face a quick reunion with his former club.

Chesterfield's pre-season schedule is taking shape.