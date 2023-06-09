Chesterfield to travel to National League North club in pre-season friendly
The Spireites will take on Alfreton Town in a pre-season friendly, it has been announced.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 9th Jun 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 15:12 BST
Chesterfield and the Reds will go head-to-head at the Impact Arena on Saturday, July 8 at 3pm.
National League North Alfreton finished in the play-offs last season but missed out on promotion.
The Blues signed young midfielder Bailey Hobson, 20, from Alfreton just a couple of weeks ago so he will face a quick reunion with his former club.
Chesterfield’s pre-season schedule also includes games against Matlock Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Derby County and Accrington Stanley.