The fixture at the Memorial Ground will take place on Saturday, July 29 (3pm), a week before the National League season gets underway.

The Spireites flew out to Portugal on Sunday for a week-long training camp in Amaro. They are not playing any friendlies out there, but when they return they face Matlock Town away on Tuesday night before travelling to Alfreton Town on the Saturday.

They then go up against five higher opposition sides in Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Derby County, all at home, before visiting Accrington Stanley and then heading down to Bristol Rovers for the final game before the big kick-off.

Bristol Rovers' Memorial Ground. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The National League fixtures are due out on Wednesday, July 5, with the season starting exactly a month later.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook has said pre-season will be ‘intense’ as they aim to secure promotion back to the EFL.

"We want to be tested, I am a great believer in pushing yourself, testing yourself,” Cook said.

"The pre-season this year is very tough, it is going to be tough to get wins, but we are going to be challenged, put in difficult situations, and that is what I want.”

Rovers, managed by Joey Barton, finished 17th in their first season back in League One last term.