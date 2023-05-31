The Spireites will host the Rams on Wednesday, July 19 at 7pm.

Derby are managed by Paul Warne and they finished just outside the play-off positions this season.

Ticket details for this fixture will be announced in due course, the Blues said.

Chesterfield's Technique Stadium.

Former Spireites goalkeeper Scott Loach plays for the Rams.

Town will also play Matlock Town on Tuesday, July 4.