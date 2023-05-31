News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts

Chesterfield to play Derby County in pre-season friendly

Chesterfield will play League One Derby County in a pre-season friendly next month.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 31st May 2023, 19:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 19:04 BST

The Spireites will host the Rams on Wednesday, July 19 at 7pm.

Derby are managed by Paul Warne and they finished just outside the play-off positions this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ticket details for this fixture will be announced in due course, the Blues said.

Chesterfield's Technique Stadium.Chesterfield's Technique Stadium.
Chesterfield's Technique Stadium.
Most Popular

Former Spireites goalkeeper Scott Loach plays for the Rams.

Town will also play Matlock Town on Tuesday, July 4.

The new National League season starts on August 5 and the fixtures are due to come out about a month before.

Related topics:ChesterfieldLeague OneDerby CountySpireitesPaul WarneBluesNational LeagueMatlock Town