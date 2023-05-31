Chesterfield to play Derby County in pre-season friendly
Chesterfield will play League One Derby County in a pre-season friendly next month.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 31st May 2023, 19:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 19:04 BST
The Spireites will host the Rams on Wednesday, July 19 at 7pm.
Derby are managed by Paul Warne and they finished just outside the play-off positions this season.
Ticket details for this fixture will be announced in due course, the Blues said.
Former Spireites goalkeeper Scott Loach plays for the Rams.
Town will also play Matlock Town on Tuesday, July 4.
The new National League season starts on August 5 and the fixtures are due to come out about a month before.