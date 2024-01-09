Chesterfield to make late fitness assessments ahead of Gateshead clash

Chesterfield will make some late fitness checks ahead of the match against Gateshead.

The Spireites will go nine points clear and still have two games in hand should they beat the visitors to the SMH Group Stadium on Wednesday night.

Town put in a monstrous shift against the Hornets and there are some knocks in the camp but the extra day of rest that has come with playing on a Wednesday rather than a Tuesday could work in their favour.

"There might be a couple of changes from the game at Watford,” coach Danny Webb said. “That has been the norm hasn’t it in the last few months, knowing that whoever steps in they are more than capable of replacing the person who has been left out.

Chesterfield take on Gateshead on Wednesday night. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“Everyone seems to be okay. There is a couple, who I am not going to name, who we will have to assess. But on the whole everyone is good to go.”

Captain Jamie Grimes is definitely unavailable as he completes his three-match suspension but he will be back in contention after Wednesday night.

Gateshead have had a terrific season but they have been rocked by some of their loan players being recalled, injuries and the sale of their second top goalscorer Stephen Wearne to MK Dons. They current sit one place and one point off the play-offs but they also have games in hand.