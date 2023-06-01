Chesterfield to host Sheffield United in pre-season friendly
The Spireites will entertain Sheffield United in a pre-season friendly.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 15:44 BST
Chesterfield and the Blades will go head-to-head at the Technique Stadium on Saturday, July 15 at 3pm.
Tickets will be priced at £12 and £6, Town said.
The match will pose a strong test for the Blues against Premier League opposition.
United, managed by Paul Heckingbottomn, were promoted to the top flight this season after finishing as runners-up in the Championship.
As well as this friendly, Chesterfield have also confirmed games at Matlock Town on Tuesday, July 4 (7.45pm) and at home to Derby County on Wednesday, July 19 (7pm).
More pre-season outings will be announced in due course.