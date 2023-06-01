Chesterfield and the Blades will go head-to-head at the Technique Stadium on Saturday, July 15 at 3pm.

Tickets will be priced at £12 and £6, Town said.

The match will pose a strong test for the Blues against Premier League opposition.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United, managed by Paul Heckingbottomn, were promoted to the top flight this season after finishing as runners-up in the Championship.

As well as this friendly, Chesterfield have also confirmed games at Matlock Town on Tuesday, July 4 (7.45pm) and at home to Derby County on Wednesday, July 19 (7pm).