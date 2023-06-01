News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Chesterfield to host Sheffield United in pre-season friendly

The Spireites will entertain Sheffield United in a pre-season friendly.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 15:44 BST

Chesterfield and the Blades will go head-to-head at the Technique Stadium on Saturday, July 15 at 3pm.

Tickets will be priced at £12 and £6, Town said.

The match will pose a strong test for the Blues against Premier League opposition.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom.Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom.
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United, managed by Paul Heckingbottomn, were promoted to the top flight this season after finishing as runners-up in the Championship.

As well as this friendly, Chesterfield have also confirmed games at Matlock Town on Tuesday, July 4 (7.45pm) and at home to Derby County on Wednesday, July 19 (7pm).

More pre-season outings will be announced in due course.

Related topics:Sheffield UnitedChesterfieldTicketsMatlock TownBladesTechnique StadiumBluesPremier League