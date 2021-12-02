Chesterfield to host National League North side in FA Trophy

Chesterfield will host Guiseley in the FA Trophy third round later this month.

By Liam Norcliffe
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 11:24 am
Chesterfield will play Guiseley in the FA Trophy.

National League North Guiseley came from behind to beat Northern Premier League side Ashton United away 2-1 on Wednesday night to book their place in the next round.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Spireites and the Lions will now go head-to-head on Saturday, December 18.

Guiseley are 19th after just three wins from 13 games and are two points above the relegation zone.

The winners will receive £4,500 in prize money and the losers get £1,250.

ChesterfieldNational LeagueGuiseleySpireites