Chesterfield to host National League North side in FA Trophy
Chesterfield will host Guiseley in the FA Trophy third round later this month.
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 11:24 am
National League North Guiseley came from behind to beat Northern Premier League side Ashton United away 2-1 on Wednesday night to book their place in the next round.
The Spireites and the Lions will now go head-to-head on Saturday, December 18.
Guiseley are 19th after just three wins from 13 games and are two points above the relegation zone.
The winners will receive £4,500 in prize money and the losers get £1,250.