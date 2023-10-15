Paul Cook will face one of his old clubs in the FA Cup.

The exciting draw will see Paul Cook, Gary Roberts, Tom Naylor and Michael Jacobs all face their old club.

Cook took charge at Fratton Park in 2015 and he led them to the League Two title in 2017 before departing for Wigan Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey, managed by John Mousinho, are currently top of League One after 12 games and are unbeaten.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites beat Kettering Town 5-0 in the fourth qualifying round on Saturday, earning themselves £9,375 in prize money.

Winners of first round ties, to be played between November 3-6, get £40,000.

Chesterfield have reached the third round in the last two seasons.