Chesterfield to host League One leaders Portsmouth in FA Cup first round

Chesterfield will host League One leaders Portsmouth in the FA Cup first round.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th Oct 2023, 15:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 15:18 BST
Paul Cook will face one of his old clubs in the FA Cup.
Paul Cook will face one of his old clubs in the FA Cup.

The exciting draw will see Paul Cook, Gary Roberts, Tom Naylor and Michael Jacobs all face their old club.

Cook took charge at Fratton Park in 2015 and he led them to the League Two title in 2017 before departing for Wigan Athletic.

Pompey, managed by John Mousinho, are currently top of League One after 12 games and are unbeaten.

The Spireites beat Kettering Town 5-0 in the fourth qualifying round on Saturday, earning themselves £9,375 in prize money.

Winners of first round ties, to be played between November 3-6, get £40,000.

Chesterfield have reached the third round in the last two seasons.

Town are back in action on Saturday at home to Gateshead.

