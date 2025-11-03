Chesterfield will host Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup second round.

The Spireites booked their place in round two after beating League One Stevenage 1-0 away on Saturday, Lee Bonis scoring the winner from the penalty spot on the hour-mark. The victory secured Town £47,750 in prize money and it means they have reached the second round for five successive years.

They have drawn another League One side in Doncaster, who were promoted as League Two champions last season, in the next round. The Blues did the double over Rovers last term, winning 3-0 away and 5-2 at home.

Doncaster, who are 12th in the table, sealed their place in the second round with a last-gasp 2-1 away win at Crewe. Second round ties will be played around the weekend of Saturday, December 6. Winners pocket £79,500, while losers will collect £21,200.

The draw for the FA Cup second round has been made.

FULL DRAW

1. Slough Town v Macclesfield

2. Grimsby Town v Wealdstone

3. Sutton United v Shrewsbury Town

4. Swindon Town v Bolton Wanderers

5. Chelmsford City v Weston Supermare

6. Peterborough United v Barnsley

7. Boreham Wood v Newport County

8. MK Dons v Oldham Athletic

9. Wigan Athletic v Barrow

10. Fleetwood Town v Luton Town

11. Salford City v Tamworth/Orient

12. Accrington v Mansfield Town

13. Stockport County v Cambridge United

14. Brackley Town v Burton Albion

15. Blackpool v Carlisle United

16. Gateshead v Walsall

17. Exeter City v Wycombe Wanderers

18. Cheltenham Town v Buxton

19. Chesterfield v Doncaster Rovers

20. Port Vale v Bristol Rovers