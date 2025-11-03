Chesterfield to host League One club in FA Cup second round - full draw
The Spireites booked their place in round two after beating League One Stevenage 1-0 away on Saturday, Lee Bonis scoring the winner from the penalty spot on the hour-mark. The victory secured Town £47,750 in prize money and it means they have reached the second round for five successive years.
They have drawn another League One side in Doncaster, who were promoted as League Two champions last season, in the next round. The Blues did the double over Rovers last term, winning 3-0 away and 5-2 at home.
Doncaster, who are 12th in the table, sealed their place in the second round with a last-gasp 2-1 away win at Crewe. Second round ties will be played around the weekend of Saturday, December 6. Winners pocket £79,500, while losers will collect £21,200.
FULL DRAW
1. Slough Town v Macclesfield
2. Grimsby Town v Wealdstone
3. Sutton United v Shrewsbury Town
4. Swindon Town v Bolton Wanderers
5. Chelmsford City v Weston Supermare
6. Peterborough United v Barnsley
7. Boreham Wood v Newport County
8. MK Dons v Oldham Athletic
9. Wigan Athletic v Barrow
10. Fleetwood Town v Luton Town
11. Salford City v Tamworth/Orient
12. Accrington v Mansfield Town
13. Stockport County v Cambridge United
14. Brackley Town v Burton Albion
15. Blackpool v Carlisle United
16. Gateshead v Walsall
17. Exeter City v Wycombe Wanderers
18. Cheltenham Town v Buxton
19. Chesterfield v Doncaster Rovers
20. Port Vale v Bristol Rovers