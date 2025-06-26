Chesterfield to host fierce rivals Mansfield Town in Carabao Cup

The Carabao Cup first round draw has been made.

Chesterfield will host fierce rivals Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup first round.

The derby game at the SMH Group Stadium will take place the week commencing August 11.

The Spireites and the Stags have not faced each other since April 2018.

The match will no doubt be a sell-out and ticket details will be announced in due course.

The draw for the northern and southern sections of the draw took place on Sky Sports News on Thursday afternoon.

The Spireites lost 2-1 at Derby County in the first round last season.

Northern section draw:

Barrow v Preston North End

Grimsby Town v Shrewsbury Town

Blackpool v Port Vale

Salford City v Rotherham United

Harrogate Town v Lincoln City

Tranmere Rovers v Burton Albion

Stockport County v Crewe

Huddersfield Town v Leicester City

Wrexham v Hull City

Birmingham City v Sheffield United

Stoke City v Walsall

Accrington Stanley/Oldham Athletic v Peterborough United

Blackburn Rovers v Bradford City

Middlesbrough v Doncaster Rovers

West Brom v Derby County

Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday

Chesterfield v Mansfield Town

Barnsley v Fleetwood Town

Wigan Athletic v Notts County

Southern section draw:

Coventry City v Luton Town

Bristol City v MK Dons

Bromley v Ipswich Town

Bristol Rovers v Cambridge United

Leyton Orient v Wycombe Wanderers

Watford v Norwich City

Charlton Athletic v Stevenage

Oxford United v Colchester United

Barnet/Newport County v Millwall

Cardiff City v Swindon Town

Gillingham v AFC Wimbledon

Northampton Town v Southampton

Cheltenham Town v Exeter City

Plymouth Argyle v QPR

Swansea City v Crawley Town

Portsmouth v Reading