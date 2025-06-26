Chesterfield to host fierce rivals Mansfield Town in Carabao Cup
Chesterfield will host fierce rivals Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup first round.
The derby game at the SMH Group Stadium will take place the week commencing August 11.
The match will no doubt be a sell-out and ticket details will be announced in due course.
The draw for the northern and southern sections of the draw took place on Sky Sports News on Thursday afternoon.
The Spireites lost 2-1 at Derby County in the first round last season.
Northern section draw:
- Barrow v Preston North End
- Grimsby Town v Shrewsbury Town
- Blackpool v Port Vale
- Salford City v Rotherham United
- Harrogate Town v Lincoln City
- Tranmere Rovers v Burton Albion
- Stockport County v Crewe
- Huddersfield Town v Leicester City
- Wrexham v Hull City
- Birmingham City v Sheffield United
- Stoke City v Walsall
- Accrington Stanley/Oldham Athletic v Peterborough United
- Blackburn Rovers v Bradford City
- Middlesbrough v Doncaster Rovers
- West Brom v Derby County
- Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday
- Chesterfield v Mansfield Town
- Barnsley v Fleetwood Town
- Wigan Athletic v Notts County
Southern section draw:
- Coventry City v Luton Town
- Bristol City v MK Dons
- Bromley v Ipswich Town
- Bristol Rovers v Cambridge United
- Leyton Orient v Wycombe Wanderers
- Watford v Norwich City
- Charlton Athletic v Stevenage
- Oxford United v Colchester United
- Barnet/Newport County v Millwall
- Cardiff City v Swindon Town
- Gillingham v AFC Wimbledon
- Northampton Town v Southampton
- Cheltenham Town v Exeter City
- Plymouth Argyle v QPR
- Swansea City v Crawley Town
- Portsmouth v Reading
