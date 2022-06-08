The Spireites will host League Two Bradford City on Saturday, July 23 (3pm kick-off).

More friendlies and ticket details will be announced in due course, the club said.

The meeting between the two sides will be the second in successive years after Town beat the Bantams 2-1 at the Technique Stadium last pre-season, Danny Rowe and Stefan Payne with the goals.

Mark Hughes.

Bradford are now managed by former Manchester City, Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers and Wales boss Mark Hughes, who was a surprise appointment in February.

The West Yorkshire club finished 14th in League Two last season.