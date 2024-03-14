Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites are on the verge of winning the National League title and sealing their return to the Football League. They could get it wrapped up this Saturday if they beat Oldham Athletic and if Barnet fail to beat Woking.

Phil and Ashley Kirk were given the green light at Wednesday night’s AGM to become the majority owners of the Blues. They will put in another £2m investment which will take their stake to around 80%. The community trust will still own about 15%.

They have already started looking at the financial fair play rules in the Football League and they are confident that they fall well within those boundaries.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Ashley said: “We have started to put together a budget for next year. It is difficult to know until you get in there and you can see where you stand. We will do our best to give the lads a competitive budget. It could be that our feet land in the play-offs next year but it could be that our feet land at 10th but we will be better than we are this year, we will have learnt and we will be able to push on. It is about making sure the club is better on and off the field.”

Phil added: "The management team understand what we are trying to do and we understand what they are trying to do. We are pretty aligned on squad numbers and budget. We have extended players’ contracts and we are talking to other players.”

Manager Paul Cook’s stock is clearly higher than the National League and League Two but he has always said it would take something very appealing for him to leave. And the Kirk brothers are confident that he is happy at Town.

