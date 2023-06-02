The testimonial match will be played at the Technique Stadium on Tuesday, July 11 at 7pm.

Tickets for the match will cost £10 for adults and £5 for concessions. A hospitality package featuring a two-course meal will be available at a cost of £50.

Talbot represented both clubs with pride during his career and the game will be an opportunity for both sets of fans to show their appreciation.

Drew Talbot.

Starting out his career at the Owls as a striker, he is best remembered by Wednesday supporters for scoring the fourth goal in a 4-2 extra-time win against Hartlepool United in the League One play-off final at the Millennium Stadium in 2005.

He then had two spells at the Spireites from 2009 to 2016 and 2018 to 2019, making more than 300 appearances and captaining the side, winning the League Two title in 2011 and 2014 and the Football League Trophy in 2012.

Talbot, who played a lot of his career as a full-back, announced he was retiring from football in July 2019.

At the time he said: “To the mighty Spireites, my football family, the place that feels like home: It has been a complete pleasure to have given over nine years of service to this wonderful club. Over the years, together, we have experienced our fair share of low times. These have, however, been outweighed by the most incredible highs. There has never been a day where I haven’t felt welcomed, supported or valued and for that I am truly grateful!

“I believe I played some of my best football in a Chesterfield shirt and to accrue over 300 appearances, while captaining such a historic club, is an honour that I cannot put into words. This is a special club, a club with a special place in my heart, a club my children now support!