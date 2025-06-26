Chesterfield now know their group stage opponents for this season’s EFL Trophy.

The Spireites were placed alongside Burton Albion and Crewe Alexandra and were awaiting to find out which Premier League under-21 side would be joining them. The remainder of the draw has now been made and it has been confirmed that the Blues will also face youngsters from Liverpool in Group H.

In terms of the competition format, there are 16 regional groups of four, eight in the northern region and eight in the southern section. The top two from each group progress to the knockout stages, with the fixtures remaining regionalised until the quarter-final stage.

Matches which are level after 90 minutes will be decided by penalties up to the semi-final stage. A period of 30 minutes of extra time will be played in the final should the match be level after 90 minutes. If still level at the end of extra time, the winners shall be determined by penalty kicks.

Every match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports for fans in the UK. For prize money, each club gets £20,000 for participating. Winners of group stage games receive £10,000 and £5,000 for a draw. Round of 32 winners bag £20,000, £40,000 in the last 16 and £50,000 in the quarter-finals. The runners-up receive £50,000 and the overall winners net £100,000.

Chesterfield, who used the competition to give minutes to youngsters, fringe players and those returning from injury, reached the last 16 of last season’s EFL Trophy, losing to Rotherham United on penalties. Peterborough United are the current holders, after beating Birmingham City in the final at Wembley.