Goalkeeper Boot, 28, who is a free agent after rejecting a new deal at Solihull Moors, has featured in friendlies against Derby County and Accrington Stanley but he did not play against Bristol Rovers on Saturday. However, he was at the Memorial Ground and took part in the pre-match warm-up.

Midfielder Ainley, 25, who has spent the last eight years at Crewe, made his first outing at Accrington last weekend and got another run-out in the second-half at Rovers.

Asked if a decision has been made on either of those two yet, coach Danny Webb told the DT: “No, I can’t speak for the manager on that one at the moment.

Callum Ainley, pictured in action for Crewe Alexandra, is on trial at Chesterfied. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“We like them both.

“I have said before that it is difficult to really nail a decision on people when you are so close to the start of the season because you are trying to give your starting team the best chance of getting some flow.

“It is a decision for the manager, they have both come in and done ever so well so we will wait and see.”