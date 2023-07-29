News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield to continue to look at former Crewe Alexandra and Solihull Moors pair on trial

Chesterfield are set to have another look at trialists Ryan Boot and Callum Ainley this week.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 29th Jul 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 16:48 BST

Goalkeeper Boot, 28, who is a free agent after rejecting a new deal at Solihull Moors, has featured in friendlies against Derby County and Accrington Stanley but he did not play against Bristol Rovers on Saturday. However, he was at the Memorial Ground and took part in the pre-match warm-up.

Midfielder Ainley, 25, who has spent the last eight years at Crewe, made his first outing at Accrington last weekend and got another run-out in the second-half at Rovers.

Asked if a decision has been made on either of those two yet, coach Danny Webb told the DT: “No, I can’t speak for the manager on that one at the moment.

Callum Ainley, pictured in action for Crewe Alexandra, is on trial at Chesterfied. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)Callum Ainley, pictured in action for Crewe Alexandra, is on trial at Chesterfied. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
“We like them both.

“I have said before that it is difficult to really nail a decision on people when you are so close to the start of the season because you are trying to give your starting team the best chance of getting some flow.

“It is a decision for the manager, they have both come in and done ever so well so we will wait and see.”

On whether the Spireites will have another look at them this week, Webb added: “Yeah, I think so. Sometimes players on trial want an answer straight away but these two seem great lads and I am sure they will want to come in and prove a point on Monday.”

Why Chesterfield trio were missing against Bristol Rovers

