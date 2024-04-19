Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites sign off from the National League at home to Maidenhead United on Saturday (12.15pm).

They welcomed back Ryan Colclough (ankle) against Gateshead on Monday, but Will Grigg (hamstring) is definitely unavailable.

When asked about the health of the squad, coach Danny Webb said: “We are all good to go. James Berry is back in running. Whether it’s worth the risk before the break, on that hamstring, we will wait and see. Apart from that, as it stands, we have got a good squad to choose from like we have had all season. Credit to the medical department, the training methods, the players and to the whole football club. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here, especially this season, I know all the staff have, we have all waited for this moment where the season comes to a close and we are champions. Wembley last year, let’s remember that feeling, and enjoy the next 48 hours.”

Chesterfield host Maidenhead United on Saturday.

Town have lost all of their last four since winning the title but they want to end the campaign on a high ahead of their celebration parade through the town on Sunday.

"We want to go out with a really exciting performance and play as champions which we are,” Webb told the DT. “We want to send everyone off on their summer holidays with a spring in their step,” Webb told the DT.

"It is very hard not to analyse when you lose a game, but when you do lose a few on the trot, even if the mission has been accomplished, it is going to bring an element of fitness and flatness, which is fine. But we should all be enjoying this moment going into the last game knowing that the job is done. It could be a record-breaking crowd and we want to give the supporters something to sing about like we have done for 90% of the season. The last four games we have not been happy with but the job is done.

