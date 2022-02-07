The Spireites are one point behind the Hatters and have a game in hand so they could leapfrog them and go top with all three points.

But they face a Stockport side who have won 10 in a row and have been flying since Dave Challinor took over in November.

In terms of team news, Laurence Maguire (Achilles) and Curtis Weston (ankle) missed Saturday’s win against Dagenham and Redbridge but their issues are not serious and they could be in contention tomorrow evening.

Manny Oyeleke (calf) was deemed not ready to start but came on in the second-half and played the last 25 minutes.

On Maguire and Weston, Danny Webb said on Monday morning: “We are going to try them in some light training today to see how they are.

"The initial thought was no on Friday and Saturday morning but 24-48 hours is a long time in football so hopefully they feel better. They are both in with the physio now and we will know more in a couple of hours.”

Webb said that they did not suffer any fresh injuries in the win against the Daggers.

Tom Denton was left out of the squad at the weekend but Webb explained that the decision was tactical.

He told the DT: "I just felt on Saturday I wanted a couple more midfield players on the bench.

"Manny was not right to start and I think even if he was I thought the McCourt-Khan combination worked quite well.

"I spoke to Tom before and I just felt with him and (Joe) Quigley as big target men, you are probably not going to bring them both on unless you are really chasing it towards the end.

"Would I have brought off the top scorer in the league at any point? Probably not, even if he was having a bad day at the office.”

Joe Rowley, now back from injury, was another player who missed out on a place in the matchday 16 but Webb revealed he is ‘very close’ to getting his chance.

Webb said: “He was another one who I had a chat with before the game. I wanted him to realise that it is not my place at the moment to say should he go on loan or should he stay. It is up to the lad and the club to decide what they want to do in the very short-term. But I think he merited a conversation before the game because in training he has been fantastic. He is a quiet lad, he gets on with it, he does not cause any issues. I just wanted him to know he was not being taken for granted with ‘you are a nice lad, you are young, so you are the easy option to leave out of the squad.’ That is far from it.

"He has been excellent and he is really pushing close. You can see why a few years ago he was thought so highly of, he still is, but there was lots of talk about him moving because he has got so much talent. He does deserve a run of games and I suppose time will tell where that is.”