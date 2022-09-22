Chesterfield to assess influential pair ahead of Maidstone United clash

The influential pair have not played for three weeks since the win against Altrincham.

But they are edging closer to a return and they could come back into the fold this weekend.

"We are just waiting today,” first-team coach Gary Roberts told the DT at Thursday morning’s press conference.

Armando Dobra. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They have been on the training ground.

"We will hopefully have one or two of them back, but we will have to see at the end of today. Today is an important preparation day for us.

"There were a couple of knocks and niggles from the Yeovil game and what was a really tough week.

"We will evaluate, go training now and see what we have got.

"If we have got two of them back then brilliant, if we have got one then brilliant, and if we have got none we have still got that same group who are unbeaten. Calvin Miller and Jack Clarke have come in and done great.”