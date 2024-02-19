Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites visit the ninth-placed Shaymen, who are one point off the play-offs, on Tuesday night.

The Blues have had a good season regarding injuries, but the niggles are starting to mount up with 13 games remaining.

Berry missed out on a place in the squad in the defeat to Bromley on Saturday because of a hamstring problem, but assistant manager Danny Webb said he could be back for the Halifax clash. The winger has been in fine form, scoring four times in his last six appearances.

Unfortunately, defender Miguel Freckleton, who returned to training last week, has suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury and is set to be out for another month. The centre-back has missed the last nine games.

Ryan Colclough, who has been absent for the last eight fixtures with an ankle injury, is set to step up his running this week, but there is no definite timeframe for his return.

Meanwhile, Armando Dobra is two bookings away from receiving a two-match ban for accumulating 10 yellows. However, the cut-off point is the 37th game of the season and Town have currently played 33 so he may just avoid the suspension.