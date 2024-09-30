Chesterfield to assess duo for meeting with old enemy Bromley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield will check on two players ahead of the trip to Bromley on Tuesday night.

Devan Tanton came off at half-time on Saturday in the 3-0 win at Doncaster Rovers with a knock, while fellow Fulham loanee Harvey Araujo played most of the second-half with a bandage around his head after a nasty collision, before being withdrawn with 15 minutes remaining.

Tanton’s niggle saw Liam Mandeville play at right-back in the second 45 but Vontae Daley-Campbell could be recalled to the side if needed. Skipper Grimes came on for Araujo so he could get the nod if the youngster is not risked.

Other selection dilemmas include whether to start James Berry after his goal off the bench in South Yorkshire and whether Paddy Madden or Will Grigg start up front. Manager Paul Cook said the plan is to play with both Madden and Grigg at times during the season.

Devan Tanton in action against Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Tina Jenner.

With this being a three-game week, with high-flying Walsall to come on Saturday, Cook has stated that the whole squad will be used so supporters should expect some rotations.

Bromley, who were promoted through the play-offs from the National League, started the season with two wins but have not won any of their last six. They have lost to Crewe and Notts County at Hayes Lane already but drew 1-1 against MK Dons last time out.

Interestingly, they added former Arsenal and England defender Carl Jenkinson, 32, to their ranks at the end of last week.

Unsurprisingly, Ravens striker Michael Cheek, who always scores against Chesterfield, including bagging a hat-trick against them in February, has five goals to his name this season and is the joint scorer in the division with Berry.

The Spireites have only won once at Hayes Lane, a 2-1 victory back in April 2021 during covid when fans could not attend matches. The stadium’s plastic pitch always proved tricky but Bromley have had to replace it with a grass surface following promotion to the EFL.

The two sides have played out some thrilling contests, including last season’s 4-3 away loss, and Chesterfield’s epic 3-2 extra-time play-off semi-final win in 2023.