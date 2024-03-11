Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites are 20 points clear at the top of the table with only 27 to play for. If they win in midweek and second-placed Barnet drop points at Eastleigh then Town could win the league at Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

Next opponents Oxford City are 14 points adrift at the bottom, have conceded the most goals in the division with 81 and have only won two of 19 away games all season.

On King, coach Danny Webb said after Saturday’s win against AFC Fylde: “He had a really bad back spasm during training. He will be back training tomorrow (yesterday) or Monday.”

Jeff King.

The Blues will definitely be without Miguel Freckleton due to a hamstring injury but there are hopes he could return to action before the end of the season.

Webb said: “Ben the physio seems to think he will be involved before the end of the season which is great. He has been with Sheffield United because he lives that way and it makes sense for him to get some rehab there. He has done a lot of work and light training this week. Hopefully next week he will be kicking the ball about, who knows. We would like to think that he would get some action for us before the end of the season.”

Manager Paul Cook made five changes to the line-up after the defeat to Dorking Wanderers with the likes of Bailey Clements and Darren Oldaker left out but apart from the King the rest were tactical decisions.