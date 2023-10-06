News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield to assess defender ahead of Boreham Wood clash - team news round-up

Chesterfield’s strength in depth and quality means that no one is ‘beyond being dropped,’ sayd coach Danny Webb.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 6th Oct 2023, 09:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 09:36 BST
The Spireites made six changes on Tuesday night and still had enough to beat an in-form Bromley side 2-0.

Town, who are nine unbeaten, are back in action on Saturday away at Boreham Wood.

On the team selection this week, Webb told the DT: “It is going to be difficult.

Miguel Freckleton. Picture: Tina Jenner.Miguel Freckleton. Picture: Tina Jenner.
"We have been talking about the ifs, buts and maybes about what we could do with the personnel at our disposable.

"I think pretty much most of the squad members can see that no one is beyond a rest, no one is beyond having a breather, no one is beyond being dropped. That keeps it fair, we are all off the same page, there is no special treatment.

"The manager is obviously experienced to know when players need a breather, when they need to be taken out of the firing line a little bit, and I think that was nailed-on the other night with the performance and the result.

"It also keeps the opposition guessing. It is great to keep the same team but now and again you mix it up and I am sure Boreham Wood won’t know what is coming their way which can only be a good thing.”

Defender Miguel Freckleton missed out against the Ravens due to illness and the Blues will check on him before travelling south.

Webb said: "He came in yesterday afternoon to see the club doctor and hopefully the results are good. What is great is that you are not clambering for people to come back when you get a good win are you? You are not looking to change things, sometimes you might have to, or tactically you might think it is for the better of the team, but if Frecks is not on that coach then I am sure whoever plays his position will be absolutely fine. We are hoping he travels down with us definitely.”

Chesterfield have no other injury concerns, according to Webb, as they prepare to face 17th-placed Wood.

Webb added: “It will be a light session this morning and then we are travelling down to north London later this afternoon. We have got a good squad to choose from. You look round the back of the coach and it is packed, all the players want to be part of it and the treatment room is pretty empty so long may that continue.”

