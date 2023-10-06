Chesterfield to assess defender ahead of Boreham Wood clash - team news round-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites made six changes on Tuesday night and still had enough to beat an in-form Bromley side 2-0.

Town, who are nine unbeaten, are back in action on Saturday away at Boreham Wood.

On the team selection this week, Webb told the DT: “It is going to be difficult.

Miguel Freckleton. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"We have been talking about the ifs, buts and maybes about what we could do with the personnel at our disposable.

"I think pretty much most of the squad members can see that no one is beyond a rest, no one is beyond having a breather, no one is beyond being dropped. That keeps it fair, we are all off the same page, there is no special treatment.

"The manager is obviously experienced to know when players need a breather, when they need to be taken out of the firing line a little bit, and I think that was nailed-on the other night with the performance and the result.

"It also keeps the opposition guessing. It is great to keep the same team but now and again you mix it up and I am sure Boreham Wood won’t know what is coming their way which can only be a good thing.”

Defender Miguel Freckleton missed out against the Ravens due to illness and the Blues will check on him before travelling south.

Webb said: "He came in yesterday afternoon to see the club doctor and hopefully the results are good. What is great is that you are not clambering for people to come back when you get a good win are you? You are not looking to change things, sometimes you might have to, or tactically you might think it is for the better of the team, but if Frecks is not on that coach then I am sure whoever plays his position will be absolutely fine. We are hoping he travels down with us definitely.”

Chesterfield have no other injury concerns, according to Webb, as they prepare to face 17th-placed Wood.

