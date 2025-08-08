James Berry. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The Spireites camp is remaining tight-lipped on the possibility of re-signing James Berry.

The winger, who helped Chesterfield win the National League title, left for League One Wycombe Wanderers in January for a fee but has struggled for minutes. The 24-year-old has been spotted in the town earlier this week and it is thought he could be close to sealing a move back to the Blues on loan.

But, understandably, assistant manager Danny Webb did not want to give too much away when asked about Berry by the DT on Friday before Saturday’s trip to Cheltenham Town.

Webb said: "No, I can’t say anything on that. I know he comes back a lot, he has got a lot of friends this way, but no at this moment I can’t say anything on that.”

Two more new signings have been confirmed this week in attacking midfielder Ronan Darcy on a season loan from Wigan Athletic, and centre-back Malik Owolabi-Belewu, 23, who will join in January when his contract at Canadian Premier League side Forge FC expires. But that does not sound like it will be the end of their businesss.

"There is a couple of things which I won’t talk about because nothing has been finalised yet,” Webb said when asked generally about more incomings. “There are a couple of things which maybe might be happening at the end of this week, going into next week, but I can’t say anything on that at the minute. And there might be a couple of things with players going out but we will wait and see on that.”

The DT understands that there needs to be some ‘outs’ before any more new players come through the door. Bailey Hobson was one of those who was left out of the squad completely last weekend.

Webb added: “With that (competition) you have probably got a couple of lads who will be looking to go and play football elsewhere now because you don’t want the squad to get too big. At the same time now, you want to get enough good players in the building that you feel you can challenge to be at the top of the table. We feel like we have got that but with that obviously comes lads who are probably going to get frustrated. That usually takes care of itself but lads can only go so long and they start getting the itch about wanting to play football. But we are looking pretty strong.”