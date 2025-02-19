Chesterfield have tied down star man Armando Dobra to a new extended contract.

The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a new two-and-a-half year deal until summer 2027. His previous contract was set to expire in 2026.

The attacker has got 11 goals and two assists this season and his form attracted interest from Stockport County among others in the January transfer window.

The Albanian youth international is in his third season at the Spireites and he helped them win the National League title last year.

Dobra said: “I’m really happy. It’s a good moment for me and my family to sign a new contract here. It’s a great club, great fan base, good staff.”

And manager Paul Cook added: “I’m delighted. I think for any club at any level, you don’t want to lose your best players, it doesn’t matter what level you’re playing at. Armando has been with us on the journey out of the National League into the Football League and we’re really hopeful that the journey’s going to progress and carry on, and we want Armando to be very much part of that.”

Director Ashley Kirk spoke recently about the need to tie Dobra down to a new contract. The news will be a welcome surprise for Town supporters who adore their star man.

Dobra has made more than 100 appearances for the club, netting over 30 times, and he has said several times how much he enjoys playing for the Blues, especially under Cook, who brought him to Derbyshire from Ipswich Town in summer 2022.

Kirk said: “We have been working on the deal for probably six months and I’d like to thank Armando and his agents – they’ve been great. Nothing in football is simple and he wanted to see that we were matching his ambition. I believe that we are and I think that him signing shows that he sees that.”