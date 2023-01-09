News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield ticket allocation for West Brom FA Cup replay confirmed

Chesterfield have been given an initial allocation of 2,000 for the FA Cup third round replay against West Brom.

By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 2:59pm

Tickets for the clash at The Hawthorns go on sale to season ticket holders online, in the club superstore and over the phone at 9.30am on Tuesday (January 10).

If the initial 2,000 tickets are sold out then more will be available, although that number is yet to be confirmed.

The Spreites said: “Season ticket holders with disabilities, including wheelchair users, are asked to contact the ticket office as soon as possible.

Chesterfield take on West Brom at The Hawthorns in the FA Cup third round replay.
“These tickets can be collected from 12noon on Thursday.

“Any remaining tickets will go on general sale from 9.30am on Friday.

“An initial allocation of 2,000 tickets has been received.”

Town held the Championship side to a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Technique Stadium on Saturday.

The winners of the replay travel to either Bristol City or Swansea City in the fourth round.

