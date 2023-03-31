News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield third highest in National League for agents' fees behind Wrexham and Oldham Athletic

Chesterfield have paid £77,000 to football agents in the last year.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 31st Mar 2023, 18:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 18:17 BST

The numbers, published by the FA today, show the Spireites forked out a total of £77,194 between February 1, 2022, and January 31 this year on 11 transactions.

The money went to the agents of Tom Whelan, Joe Cook, Bailey Clements, Branden Horton, George Cooper, Ryheem Sheckleford, Liam Mandeville, Jeff King, Ash Palmer, Jamie Grimes and Michael Gyasi.

Some of these were new signings and some were contract extensions.

Town were the third biggest spenders on agent fees in the National League during this period, with Wrexham (£163,737) topping the list, and Oldham (£80,747) in second.

The latest sum for Chesterfield is more than the £45,000 they paid between 2021 and 2022.

In total, £663,237 was paid to agents from non-league clubs.

A whopping £318.2m was paid by Premier League clubs, with £51m of that belonging to Manchester City.

Elsewhere, £36.3m was spent in the Championship, £5.6m in League One and £1.6m in League Two.

The full list can be viewed HERE

