Danny Webb.

There are still places up for grabs in Chesterfield's starting line-up for the season opener against Swindon Town, insists Danny Webb.

The Spireites beat Scunthorpe United 3-0 on Friday night in their final pre-season friendly and those in attendance may well conclude that those who started at Glanford Park will do so again against the Robins.

But Webb said: "People might think that the last friendly before your first league game is going to be your team and sometimes that is the case but that is not neccesarily going to be the case with us. The lads on the bench were itching to get on and be a part of it and remained professional - haven't read anything into today's line-up but those who did play have staked their claim for a starting place next week potentially."

Town were terrific in the first 45, scoring some great goals, before seeing the game out comfortably in the second-half. And thankfully they didn't suffer any injuries.

"We have come through it unscaved so that is the first big tick," Webb continued.

"We were excellent in the first-half. It tailed off a bit in the second-half but sometimes that happens in friendlies with all the substitions.

"It was a good way to finish. There was good passages of play and we defended well all over."

Trialist goalkeeper Jamal Blackman played the last 25 monutes and the Blues will continue to take a look at him.

Webb said: "I think earlier in his career he was meant to be the next best thing at Chelsea. He had some great loans. He is a really nice lad. He has trained really hard but Boot has been the number one throughout pre-season and been excellent and did really well tonight. Hopefully we will continue to have a look at Jamal over the next few days."

Asked about a possible return for Harry Tyrer, Webb added: "It doesn't mean a definite return or non-return for any goalkeeper. Time will tell. There is still a week left until the start of the season, whether that is outfielders, goalkeepers, whatever. There is still time to bring people in and time not to bring people in. I am not trying to be cryptic. Boot has done ever so well, Jamal has come in to give him some competition in the lead-up to the first game, but whatever happens in the next week or so we will see."

Defender Xavier Benjamin, who was on trial in the last week, is no longer training with the club.

All focus now turns to hosting Swindon Town next Friday.

"They were here watching us tonight and we will be out as staff tomorrow watching League Two opposition," Webb added.