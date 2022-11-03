The Spireites host the Cobblers, who are third in League Two, in the first round this weekend.

As it stands there have been no reported injuries from the win against Gateshead in midweek.

But manager Paul Cook and his coaching staff will be weighing up the busy fixture schedule when it comes to deciding their team selection for Saturday.

Mike Jones in action against Gateshead. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“It is getting to that time of year where there are a lot of Saturday-Tuesday games,” assistant manager Danny Webb said on Thursday.

“We are lucky because our pitch is a carpet but at other grounds the pitches will be heavy and lads will feel a little bit of fatigue and little knocks here and there.

“I can’t go into too much about what we have had from the other night in terms of those reports, there has not been any injuries, but I am sure there is a bit of fatigue flying about. At it stands there are no injuries to report from the game and now it is just a case of picking the best team we feel can beat Northampton.

“If the manager chooses to make a few changes the lads coming in will be very good and give their all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield have got two long trips next week to Wealdstone on Tuesday night and Torquay United on Saturday so the amount of travelling could also play a part in team selection.

Webb explained: “It sounds a bit snobbish but the travelling is tiring so we have got to take that into consideration.

“So with the pitches, the amount of Saturday-Tuesdays and then two long coach trips, there will be consideration with all of that because ultimately we want to get promotion. If you had to choose between reaching the third round of the FA Cup and winning promotion, everyone would choose promotion.

“There will be an eye on those games (against Wealdstone and Torquay) but that won’t affect the manager’s selection in terms of making us weaker.”