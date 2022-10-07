The Spireites will be aiming to return to winning ways at the Silverlake Stadium after successive home defeats.

Speaking at Friday morning’s press conference, manager Paul Cook understandably did not want to give too much away but revealed they have got some injuries in the camp.

"We have got a couple of injury concerns,” he said.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

"There are a couple of lads who played Tuesday night who are going to be out for a period of time now which is really disappointing.

"I can guarantee there will be changes in the team tomorrow.”

As well as enforced changes due to injuries, there could be more swaps to the starting line-up after back-to-back defeats.

"As a loyal manager sometimes you have to make changes when you feel it is correct,” Cook explained.

"I think our lads earned the right to have the Maidenhead game, I think they had earned the right to be loyal after one bad defeat.

"But now is the time when people who have been patient and waited certainly get the opportunity.”

Cook wished to remain tight-lipped when asked if Joe Cook or Bailey Clements could get their chance on Saturday, but he did say that George Cooper will be in the squad.

He added: "All our lads are great, I will not be debating the team.

"We ask people to be patient because there will be something at the end of the rainbow for them.