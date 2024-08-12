Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield skipper Jamie Grimes will be involved in the squad for the Carabao Cup first round tie at Derby County.

The centre-back missed some of pre-season and the opening day clash against Swindon Town on Friday night due to a thigh problem. That fixture was deemed too soon for him but he will be available for selection against the Rams at Pride Park on Tuesday evening.

Clubs can name nine subs in the cup, compared to seven in the league, so there will be a couple of extra faces on the bench.

"He will definitely be in the squad in some capacity,” Danny Webb said on Monday morning.

Chesterfield travel to Derby County in the Carabao Cup first round. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Another absentee has been Mike Jones, with the midfielder not featuring since the start of pre-season, but he could be included as well.

"He suffered with a really sore achilles last season,” Webb told the DT. “So we are managing him at the moment, we are really taking our time with his training days in terms of maybe training one day and then not training the next. He is training today and he as well, I believe, will be in the 20-man squad tomorrow.”

The Spireites have a wretched recent history in this competition, losing in the first round for the last 11 times, so they will be hoping to put that right against a team who they beat 4-0 in pre-season. The Rams opened their Championship account on Friday night with a 4-2 defeat at Blackbun Rovers.

On the approach to team selection, Webb said: “The gaffer is going to have a look at a few things today in training. It certainly won’t be massive wholesale changes, there might be a couple, there might not.”