The full-back went off injured with a groin problem last weekend against Bromley and missed Monday’s game against Stockport County.

Whittle’s groin issue has been a recurring problem for the 29-year-old, who has made a six-man shortlist for Town’s Player of the Year following some impressive and consistent performances.

Meanwhile, manager Paul Cook was hoping to get some training minutes into the likes of Gavin Gunning, Manny Oyeleke and Danny Rowe before heading to Devon.

Alex Whittle has been out with a groin injury.

Gunning and Oyeleke both started last time out against Stockport, while Rowe came off the bench for the final 15 minutes for his first appearance since October.

Joe Quigley (hamstring) could be in contention after missing the last three.

“We are getting more players back fit, our bench was very strong today,” Cook said on Monday. “Those lads have got to get a week of training under their belt and hopefully we can get a result that sees us hopefully in the play-offs.

"All of them need training minutes and hopefully the minutes come quick enough so we can salvage our season for our supporters.”

Torquay can’t finish in the top seven despite a late surge which has seen them win five and draw three of their last 10 games. However, they have not won any of their last four and that spell has ended their season.

The reverse fixture finished 2-2, with Gary Johnson’s men scoring twice late on to rescue a dramatic point.