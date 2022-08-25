Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both the Spireites and the Bees are unbeaten after four matches ahead of the fixture at the Technique Stadium.

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan is available after returning from his three-match ban and, apart from Manny Oyeleke, manager Paul Cook has a full squad to choose from.

“There will be a full training group today,” first-team coach Gary Roberts said on Thursday.

Chesterfield face Barnet at the Technique Stadium on Friday night. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“Manny is still struggling obviously after his operation but he is moving better. It is good to see him around the building.

“But, other than that, we should be full strength.”

A win for the Blues would see them leapfrog Barnet into top spot and, although it is still early days, Roberts says it would be a nice feeling come Friday night.

“I would rather be top than bottom,” he said.

“If you can be top from minute one it is brilliant. When I was at Portsmouth we were top of the league for 30 minutes and we won the league.

“You would rather be top, you would rather be there to be shot at, and it is a nice carrot.”

Barnet have struggled in the last two seasons and would have dropped into the National League South in 2021 had relegation not been scrapped because of the pandemic.

But this time around Dean Brennan’s men appear to be much-improved and have won three and drawn one so far.

“They are a good team, they work really hard,” Roberts added.

“They have had a terrific start and have some good players - (Ephron) Mason-Clark, for one. He is a really big threat - good player. He has contributed a lot of goals and assists this season. I think everything they have done he has been a part of it.

“Nicke (Kabamba), who plays up front for them, I played with him at Pompey - good player, works his socks off.

“I did not see a lot of Barnet last season because we did not play them when I came into the club but, studying them this time, they are a really solid team. Confidence will be high with them and they will come here and have a right go.